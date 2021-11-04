Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Dara Khosrowshahi Sells 50,000 Shares

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total transaction of $8,352,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dara Khosrowshahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $7,507,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $162.25 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.17 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities downgraded Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,750,231 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,414,761,000 after buying an additional 284,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,672,800,000 after purchasing an additional 773,793 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Expedia Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,962,661 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $976,147,000 after purchasing an additional 179,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,502,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $900,845,000 after acquiring an additional 75,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $749,572,000 after acquiring an additional 980,928 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

