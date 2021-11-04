Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $118.00 to $125.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Expeditors International of Washington traded as high as $131.41 and last traded at $131.05, with a volume of 29676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.70.

EXPD has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.11.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.25.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.