Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $128.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Get Exponent alerts:

EXPO has been the subject of several other reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

EXPO stock opened at $115.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.74 and a 200-day moving average of $102.93. Exponent has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $120.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69 and a beta of 0.40.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 880 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $99,915.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,857.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $810,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,744.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,755 shares of company stock worth $5,014,125 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Exponent by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.