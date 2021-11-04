Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $17,046,342.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $17,046,342.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 72,046 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.66, for a total transaction of $23,822,730.36.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total transaction of $25,463,393.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.99, for a total transaction of $17,126,973.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $17,054,247.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $25,742,446.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.96, for a total transaction of $26,356,208.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,900 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.52, for a total transaction of $17,378,708.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $16,910,376.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,193 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.32, for a total transaction of $25,575,584.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $331.62 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $348.17 and its 200-day moving average is $341.41. The company has a market capitalization of $934.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,403 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $602,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 646,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $190,543,000 after purchasing an additional 33,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markston International LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 71,656 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,105,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

