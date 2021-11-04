Factom (FCT) Trading Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Factom coin can now be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00002544 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Factom has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Factom has a total market capitalization of $15.80 million and approximately $11,273.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00087621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00074953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00101133 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,486.25 or 0.07304999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,364.95 or 0.99921014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00022345 BTC.

Factom Coin Profile

Factom was first traded on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,112,698 coins. Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

