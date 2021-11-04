FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,800 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the September 30th total of 410,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.60.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,918 shares of company stock worth $9,593,883 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $441.89. The company had a trading volume of 738 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $399.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $445.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

