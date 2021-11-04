Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.45-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.450-$5.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.72. 608,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,983. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $129.25. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.99.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRT. Truist raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

