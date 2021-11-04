Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDK. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 27,511.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 813,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,003,000 after acquiring an additional 811,025 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in CDK Global by 1,539.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 739,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,757,000 after buying an additional 694,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CDK Global by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,106,000 after buying an additional 472,120 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CDK Global by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after buying an additional 320,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in CDK Global by 1,479.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 205,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after buying an additional 192,349 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of CDK opened at $43.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.28. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. CDK Global had a return on equity of 166.28% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

