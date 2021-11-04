Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.19 Million Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,867 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITE. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 40.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period.

SITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.78.

Shares of SITE opened at $243.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.16 and its 200-day moving average is $188.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.49 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $3,277,102.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $552,655.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,448 shares of company stock worth $12,809,737 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

