Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 65.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

EHC stock opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $60.85 and a one year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

