Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 40,005 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 48.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,005 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 35,999 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 54,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Powell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $316.03 million, a PE ratio of 901.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $37.28.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $115.81 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.08%.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.