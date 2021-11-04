Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $248.81, but opened at $261.03. Ferrari shares last traded at $258.72, with a volume of 12,208 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

RACE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ferrari by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,248,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,114 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth $236,014,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 1,678.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 706,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,566,000 after acquiring an additional 666,732 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,662,000 after acquiring an additional 660,422 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ferrari by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,512,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.35 and its 200 day moving average is $213.81.

Ferrari Company Profile (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

