Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ferro had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.36%.

Shares of NYSE FOE remained flat at $$21.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 274,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55. Ferro has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ferro stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,559,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,842 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.89% of Ferro worth $33,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

