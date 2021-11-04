Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 109.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $75,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $114,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.17. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $27.78 and a 1 year high of $39.59.

