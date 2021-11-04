Financial Review: Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) versus Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU)

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Zovio and Four Seasons Education (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio -25.21% -15.05% -4.76% Four Seasons Education (Cayman) -10.13% -4.25% -2.75%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Zovio and Four Seasons Education (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Four Seasons Education (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zovio presently has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 259.20%. Given Zovio’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zovio is more favorable than Four Seasons Education (Cayman).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.1% of Zovio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Zovio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Zovio has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zovio and Four Seasons Education (Cayman)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio $397.12 million 0.15 -$48.95 million $0.27 6.44 Four Seasons Education (Cayman) $43.30 million 1.45 -$4.36 million N/A N/A

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zovio.

Summary

Zovio beats Four Seasons Education (Cayman) on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zovio

Zovio, Inc. provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S. Clark in May 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman), Inc. is an after-school education service provider for students in Shanghai. It unlocks students’ intellectual potential through education that can benefit students’ academic, career and life prospects. The firm provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math, and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs. The company was founded by Peiqing Tian in March 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

