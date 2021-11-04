Fintel (LON:FNTL) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) shot up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 226.95 ($2.97) and last traded at GBX 218.50 ($2.85). 12,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 157,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.81).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 227.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £212.46 million and a PE ratio of 25.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.63.

Get Fintel alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Fintel’s payout ratio is 0.33%.

In other news, insider Kenneth Ernest Davy sold 895,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87), for a total transaction of £1,969,928.40 ($2,573,724.07).

About Fintel (LON:FNTL)

Fintel Plc provides regulatory, business support, and software services to professional financial advisers, financial intermediaries, and product providers operating within the retail financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Research & FinTech.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Fintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.