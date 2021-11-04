Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNWD opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30. Finward Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

