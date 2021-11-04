FIO Protocol Price Reaches $0.18 (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 4th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $66.88 million and approximately $8.85 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000742 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001442 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001095 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 790,130,288 coins and its circulating supply is 363,579,334 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

