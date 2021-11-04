Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Research Coverage Started at TD Securities

TD Securities began coverage on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
FCMGF opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93.
About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment
