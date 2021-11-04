First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will report sales of $28.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.90 million. First Business Financial Services reported sales of $29.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year sales of $113.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.80 million to $113.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $115.53 million, with estimates ranging from $114.60 million to $117.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 26.49%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Business Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 74,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 342,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 306,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

FBIZ traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.69. 16,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,370. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $257.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.97. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $31.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

