First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by 26.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. First Business Financial Services has a payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Business Financial Services to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $258.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $31.89.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 26.49%. Research analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Business Financial Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBIZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Business Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.