First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $698.60 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will announce $698.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $763.05 million and the lowest is $649.79 million. First Solar reported sales of $927.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Solar.

FSLR has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of First Solar to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $116.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.35. First Solar has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,838,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,843,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after acquiring an additional 741,076 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,037,923 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,942,000 after acquiring an additional 566,179 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after acquiring an additional 489,336 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

