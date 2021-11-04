First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,557 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in STERIS were worth $23,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STE. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in STERIS by 604.8% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $600,826,000 after buying an additional 2,706,752 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in STERIS by 345.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,615,000 after buying an additional 2,664,087 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter worth $347,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,172,000 after buying an additional 1,038,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 52,011.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,868,000 after buying an additional 884,718 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

NYSE:STE opened at $222.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 0.60. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $170.36 and a 52-week high of $237.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.21 and a 200 day moving average of $211.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

