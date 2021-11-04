First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in CVS Health by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.17.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 113,541 shares of company stock worth $10,045,301 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $95.10. The stock had a trading volume of 143,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $60.22 and a 1 year high of $96.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.12.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

