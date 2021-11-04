FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Position Reduced by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,849,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 276.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.73.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $241.97 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.79 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.28.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.19. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

