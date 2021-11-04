FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Short Interest Up 18.5% in October

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $2.66 on Thursday. FlexShopper has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.87 million, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $30.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FlexShopper will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FlexShopper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, Director James Douglas Allen acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $44,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 31,504 shares of company stock worth $74,490 over the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in FlexShopper by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in FlexShopper by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 57,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FlexShopper by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in FlexShopper in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

