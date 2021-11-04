FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.61. 62,980 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 180,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FlexShopper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $30.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FlexShopper, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Douglas Allen purchased 19,000 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $44,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 31,504 shares of company stock worth $74,490. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in FlexShopper during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShopper during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FlexShopper during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in FlexShopper by 50.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in FlexShopper by 82.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FlexShopper Company Profile (NASDAQ:FPAY)

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

