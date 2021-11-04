FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.61. 62,980 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 180,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FlexShopper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $56.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72.
In related news, Director James Douglas Allen purchased 19,000 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $44,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 31,504 shares of company stock worth $74,490. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in FlexShopper during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShopper during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FlexShopper during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in FlexShopper by 50.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in FlexShopper by 82.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FlexShopper Company Profile (NASDAQ:FPAY)
FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.
