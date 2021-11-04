Flux (FLUX) Reaches Market Cap of $140.62 Million

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last week, Flux has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Flux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001037 BTC on major exchanges. Flux has a total market capitalization of $140.62 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.06 or 0.00264258 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00104526 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.00141244 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000154 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000807 BTC.

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 218,363,667 coins. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

