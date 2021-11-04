Fmr LLC Acquires 956 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 658.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC opened at $85.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.30. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $85.78.

