FNB Protocol (FNB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $446.00

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 4th. One FNB Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. FNB Protocol has a total market capitalization of $104,948.02 and approximately $446.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00050536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.04 or 0.00238136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00097041 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.