FORA Capital LLC Invests $123,000 in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $257,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 204.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,873,000 after purchasing an additional 123,123 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in American Financial Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $413,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $483,778.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,848 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AFG stock opened at $145.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.91. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.98. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.70 and a twelve month high of $145.88.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFG. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

