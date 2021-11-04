FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 330.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,028 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,637,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 460,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEN opened at $37.25 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

