ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.37 Million

Analysts expect ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) to post $38.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.00 million and the lowest is $37.82 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full-year sales of $167.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.00 million to $168.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $200.59 million, with estimates ranging from $197.60 million to $202.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ForgeRock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FORG. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORG. Accenture plc purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,036,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,063. ForgeRock has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

