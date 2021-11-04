Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-3.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.32-3.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Fortinet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$3.950 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $267.43.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $8.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $338.40. 1,148,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,756. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $109.93 and a 12-month high of $345.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.16, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $312.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.89.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,670,281. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

