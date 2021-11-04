Fortive Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Fortive has a payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fortive to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

Shares of FTV traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.07. 81,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,650. Fortive has a 12-month low of $63.04 and a 12-month high of $77.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

