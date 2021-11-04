Fortive Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.
Fortive has a payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fortive to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.
Shares of FTV traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.07. 81,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,650. Fortive has a 12-month low of $63.04 and a 12-month high of $77.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.09.
Fortive Company Profile
Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.
