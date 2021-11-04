Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.77. Fortive posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. Fortive’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

NYSE FTV traded up $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $78.06. 1,588,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.30. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive has a 12 month low of $64.58 and a 12 month high of $78.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,801,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,985,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 8.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Fortive by 24.6% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. grew its position in Fortive by 33.1% in the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 391,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after acquiring an additional 97,337 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortive (FTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.