Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2021

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FOJCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. Fortum Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

