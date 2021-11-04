Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FOJCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. Fortum Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

