Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.350-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.900-$1.100 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.08. 226,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,077. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.46 and a 200 day moving average of $152.94. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $177.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $328.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,875 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fox Factory stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Fox Factory worth $18,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.