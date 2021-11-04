Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $315-335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.04 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.550 EPS.

Shares of FOXF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.08. The company had a trading volume of 226,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,077. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.08. Fox Factory has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $177.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at $402,417.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,711 shares of company stock worth $1,036,875. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fox Factory stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Fox Factory worth $18,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

