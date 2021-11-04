Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Franchise Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$ EPS and its FY21 guidance to at least $3.80 EPS.

Franchise Group stock traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,977. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.85. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franchise Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 226.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Franchise Group worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

