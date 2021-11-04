Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Franchise Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$ EPS and its FY21 guidance to at least $3.80 EPS.
Franchise Group stock traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,977. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.85. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.51.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.
Franchise Group Company Profile
Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.
Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.