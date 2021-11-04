Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 133,367.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 197,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,384 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3,543.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 66,055 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.7% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,167 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 76,617 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,151 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 64.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 245,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after buying an additional 95,706 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.06.

NYSE:FCX opened at $38.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.17.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.