frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

FTDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.48. frontdoor has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.43.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 1,514.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that frontdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,959,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,243,000 after purchasing an additional 290,462 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 705.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 254,986 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,153,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,266,000 after acquiring an additional 253,388 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,513,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,330,000 after acquiring an additional 226,323 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,003,000 after acquiring an additional 208,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

