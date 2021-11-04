frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

FTDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded frontdoor from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut frontdoor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.71.

frontdoor stock opened at $39.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98. frontdoor has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.43.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 1,514.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that frontdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in frontdoor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,328,000 after acquiring an additional 59,478 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in frontdoor by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,959,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,243,000 after acquiring an additional 290,462 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in frontdoor by 1.6% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,251,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,990,000 after acquiring an additional 49,791 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in frontdoor by 13.3% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,153,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,266,000 after acquiring an additional 253,388 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in frontdoor by 17.6% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,513,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,330,000 after acquiring an additional 226,323 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

