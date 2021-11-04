Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Issues Earnings Results

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.73. 50,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,500. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.72. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

