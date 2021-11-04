FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Hits New 52-Week High at $149.86

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $149.86 and last traded at $147.29, with a volume of 163968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.97.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.36 and a 200-day moving average of $139.78.
FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FTI Consulting Company Profile (NYSE:FCN)
FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
Read More: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.