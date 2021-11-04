FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Hits New 52-Week High at $149.86

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $149.86 and last traded at $147.29, with a volume of 163968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.97.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.36 and a 200-day moving average of $139.78.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 83.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 70.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 120.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

