FY2021 Earnings Estimate for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Issued By Piper Sandler

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 45.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Hovde Group upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.49. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. State Street Corp grew its stake in CVB Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,858,000 after buying an additional 628,007 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $7,027,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,278,000 after buying an additional 318,301 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CVB Financial by 641.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CVB Financial by 1,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 223,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 209,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.38%.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

