FY2021 Earnings Estimate for ON Semiconductor Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ON Semiconductor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $2.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.55. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $57.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $58.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.