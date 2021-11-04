FY2021 Earnings Forecast for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Issued By KeyCorp

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $5.93 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.44. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COP. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.65.

COP stock opened at $72.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -189.69%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,105,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,147,192 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $431,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,567 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 20.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,843,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $468,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

