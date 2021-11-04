FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cboe Global Markets in a research note issued on Sunday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the company will earn $5.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.57. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.46.

CBOE stock opened at $134.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.07 and its 200 day moving average is $119.11. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 533.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 10.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,323,000 after acquiring an additional 50,560 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 313.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 44,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 34,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 240.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 276,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,245,000 after buying an additional 195,029 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

