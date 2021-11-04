FY2021 EPS Estimates for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for FirstEnergy in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.55. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FE. Mizuho upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

Shares of FE opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average of $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.32. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in FirstEnergy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 196,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 86,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,266,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,966,000 after purchasing an additional 100,537 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.